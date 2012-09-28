Friday Finds 09.28.12

Jaime: Hotel Droog



This multi-story concept shop, gallery, cafe, garden, and quasi-hotel opened recently in a 17th-century building in Amsterdam, and it looks pretty amazing. The mastermind behind it is Renny Ramakers, co-founder and director of the creative and unpredictable design firm Droog. Check it out for yourself: hoteldroog.com.



Diana: Pedal Bin Icon by Vipp and Colette



If your cluttered desktop needs to be spruced up, consider downloading this icon for your toolbar—an adaptation of Vipp's classic Pedal bin designed in 1939 and still in production today.



Cortney: Wevther



For those who need or want a little help dressing according to local climates, Wevther is a great resource to discover carefully selected what-to-wear suggestions.



Anna: Instagram Photographer Demands Perfection







One of the best blog resources for everything photography related—especially for the editorial world—is A Photo Editor. Its founder, Rob Haggart, posted this fabulous Instagram photographer spoof this week.



Tammy: Calling All Fish



Aside from becoming canvases for seas of scribbled graffiti tags, pay phone booths have pretty much been abandoned due to the popularity of cell phones. With inspiration from a vibrant Japanese good luck charm, the artist collaborative Kingyobu has taken this problem under its wings. Kingyobu—roughly translated as "goldfish club"—is transforming old pay phone booths into vertical goldfish aquariums to serve as art installations around Osaka.