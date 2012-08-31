Friday Finds 08.31.12

Diana: 1906 vs. Today



Totally awesome photos by Shawn Clover that show modern-day San Francisco and 1906 San Francisco side by side.



Aaron: Zigzag Camera Strap at Photojojo



The good folk at the photo enthusiast site Photojojo are always on the lookout for cool camera gear, and their strap of the month for September is no exception. I dig the colors, I dig the stripes, the only thing you can't do with this jazzy bit of neckwear is fly under the radar. Bad news for undercover journos. Good news for you. Check out the Zigzag Camera Strap at Photojojo's store.



Anna: Photographer Dan Winters



Dan Winters is one of the most amazing photographers out there. He's obsessed with everything and anything sci-fi, tech, history and engineering, and his latest photo essay project is mind blowing. Dan has his Dwell debut of his artwork in the soon-to-come November 2012 issue.



Jaime: Cardboard Bike Video







Discovered, quite randomly, on the blog for the Inhabit webshop: a surprisingly charming YouTube video about about how one bicycle-loving obsessive man, Izhar Gafni, took three years to turn a crazy idea—building a bicycle out of cardboard—into a functional object. Worth a watch!