Friday Finds 08.10.12
Diana: Water Towers Around the World
Hat tip to Kelsey for passing along this Instagram blog post spotlighting water towers and tanks. It's fun to see all of the iterations these pieces of infrastructure take, from ones that masquerade as houses to ones that look like they're made from stained glass to ones emblazoned with comic strip characters.
Aaron: Call Me Maybe Star Trek Parody
You've already heard "Call Me Maybe" 40,000 times by now, making it the jam of the summer, just like everyone said it would be when the Carly Rae Jepsen song debuted. But have you heard it performed by the entire cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation? Make it so.
Kelsey: Ototo Spaghetti Tower
Spaghetti Tower is a storage container that doles out precise amounts of dried pasta for one to four people. This is genius.
Jaime: Classical Music Flashmob
This is among the classiest flashmobs ever, and a neat bit of marketing. To celebrate their 130th anniversary, Banco Sabadell arranged a 100-person orchestra to play Beethoven's 9th Symphony in a town plaza in Sabadell, Spain. Watch to the end—it's lovely to see everyone come together and the music sounds incredible.