Friday Finds 07.13.12
Diana: Summer in the City Poster by Michael Robinson
The 2012 Olympic logo has endured its fair share of controversy and criticism. Here's an alternative by British artist Michael Robinson. I think it embodies the spirit of London and the games quite well. via @dezeen
Jaime: Aaron's Insider Tour of AT&T Park
Aaron Britt, our beloved deputy editor, is away on his first week of paternity leave. To ease our loneliness and despair in his absence, someone in the office dug up this video—which most of us had never seen—of the dapper and well-informed Mr. Britt leading an insider tour of the ballpark. In between giggling at the many extreme close-up shots, we also learned many useful things—like where to park our bikes for free, the fastest way into the stadium, and which bathrooms are the least crowded. Congratulations, Aaron, on your new daddy-hood! We miss you here!
Julia: Documentary on Svalbard
A beautiful and moving short documentary on the Arctic. Definitely worth a watch!
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.