Friday Finds 06.15.12

Kelsey: Architectural Review on Tumblr



The British Architectural Review started way back in 1896, initially positioned as a publication for the artist/craftsman/Victorian polymath. Now it's known for its "Thinky Modernism," with prescient reviews and thematic groupings of buildings and ideas. As it turns out, the magazine has collected some incredible architecture and design drawings in its archives over the years, and now they're on Tumblr for our greedy eyes to gobble up.



Aaron: The Return of Alan Partridge







Steve Coogan's unstintingly funny character, Norfolk DJ Alan Partridge, is back, and this short clip from a pair of specials that will air in Britain this month is useful reminder of how divine old Alan really is. I can't wait to see Welcome to the Places in My Life, and if any Americans need a bit more Coog in the interim, don't miss his very funny film The Trip from last year.



Tammy: Bright Future



With a vibrant approach on rethinking educational space, Supermachine Studio has taken Bangkok University—Thailand's oldest public college—by storm, spreading creativity and innovation throughout. The recent completion of the BU Branding Unit takes a splash of color on the walls to the next level. Having a slight obsession with bold colors in interior spaces, I simply can't wait to see what Supermachine Studio has on deck next.



Diana: Glasses Stand by Bushakan



San Francisco architect and designer Tobi Adamolekun recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund his most recent project: an ashwood stand to organize eyewear. Visit the Bushukan website and Kickstarter page to learn more.