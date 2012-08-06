Friday Finds 06.08.12
Diana: Solarium at the Storm King Art Center
Artist William Lamson created this prismatic greenhouse out of 162 panels of sugar cooked to different temperatures. Lamson bakes the sugar until is caramelizes, closely monitoring the color. He then pours the syrup onto a pane of heated glass and as it cools he places another piece of glass on top. The glass "sandwich" is then sealed with silicone. A very cool concept using common materials in an unconventional way! The installation is part of the Light and Landscape exhibition at New York's Storm King Art Center on view until November 11th, 2012. View this video to hear Lamson explain the concept in depth.
Aaron: Stuxnet and Shodan Infographic
The Washington Post put a revealing infographic on their site earlier this week that demonstrates how the U.S. perpetrated a bit of cyberwarfare on Iran's nascent nuclear program. Click through the slideshow to see how the government got its "Stuxnet" worm to disrupt Iranian centrifuges.
Jaime: Painting the Streets
As a non-German-nor-Portuguese-speaker, what exactly went on here is a bit fuzzy, but the results are pretty awesome-looking. From what I gather, a crew of artist-anarchist types poured 200 liters of water-based, environmentally friendly paint into a busy intersection in Sao Paulo during a festival, and documented the results as a bevy of vehicles "painted" the streets. As seen here, similar hijinks went on in Rosenthaler Platz in Berlin, where 500 liters were dumped, and 2,000 cars spread it around. You can see a behind-the-scenes video here.
Tammy: Bar Alto's U.S. Debut
This weekend during Modern Atlanta, the London-based DesignMarketo's Bar Alto makes its U.S. debut. Designed by Harry Thaler, the pop-up bar seeks to resemble Bar Basso, the Milan hot-spot during the Salone del Mobile design fair. To kick off the U.S. launch, Bar Basso's owner, Maurizio Stochetto, landed stateside to give lessons on making the famous Negronis and showcase limited-edition Duralex Picardie tumblers.