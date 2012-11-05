Friday Finds 05.11.12

Diana: Tower Studio by Saunders Architecture



Built in Newfoundland, the rugged easternmost province of Canada, this twisting tower by Norwegian firm Saunders Architecture is quite stunning. I really dig the angular cuts in the facade and the contrast between the dark exterior and super crisp, white interior (and the surrounding landscape is amazing, too).



Olivia: Wake in Progress



Stephen Crowe, a graphic designer in France, is attempting to not only read James Joyce’s behemoth novel Finnegan’s Wake but to illustrate it as he goes along. His blog, "Wake in Progress" chronicles his illustrations (and frustrations) of what has been described as "the most difficult piece of fiction in the English language."



Kelsey: Shelter Co



This might be more like "glamping" than camping, but I'm a sucker for Jielde lamps and the idea of sleeping under canvas near a grove of redwoods. (I'm also working out of Dwell HQ this week, all the way from redwood-free New York City.) Here's the lowdown: A group of event designers and planners in the Bay Area got together to form Shelter Co, a customized lodging service. You can order European-style tents and all the trimmings, all of which would be awesome for a small wedding or landmark birthday party.



Aaron: Record Books II by Christophe Gowan



I love these awesome albums transformed into books. Imagining Brother in Arms as a war novel and (What's the Story) Morning Glory as a religious track and the Hissing of Summer Lawns as a baroque old tome is pure genius, and Christophe Gowan's graphic translation from music to book is wonderful fun. Bravo.



Jaime: Ai Weiwei's "Forever Bicycles"



Definitely not news (it was on exhibition in late 2011) but I just saw these images of Ai Weiwei's installation at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum in Taiwan, and was blown away. He created this incredible arching cavern out of 1,200 bicycles, a comment on the rapid pace of social change in China. More images and info here.



