Friday Finds 04.27.12





This week Spanish filmmaker Maite Felices shared her latest installment to her video series on expert woodworkers. This video features the Telleria brothers, who incorporated the Basque technique of Txirbil ("wood-shaving" in Euskera) to create a wood-frame bicycle. Excited to see the next ones in the series, especially the one about a baker who creates his own high-end cooking tools.



Jaime: Japanese Rockabilly Music Video







This video from Peter, Bjorn, and John is one of the weirdest things I've seen in a while. The Swedish group filmed the video, which accompanies their single "Nothing to Worry About," in Japan, offering a glimpse into the Japanese rockabilly subculture. It's very fun to watch the pompadoured and tattooed dudes dance, kick, and breakdance in the streets...



Diana: Furniture by Muller Van Severen



I've been on a combination-furniture kick and came across the work of Belgian design duo Fien Muller and Hannes Van Severen. I love love love this armchair/chaise/lamp mashup, especially the fire-engine red of the frame and caramel leather of the seat. Here's an excerpt from their manifesto:



"We are not looking for the next ‘big find’. The furniture exists because of a logical necessity. A table with a table-leg turning into a cantilever lamp, an open cabinet where one of the shelves becomes a table, or a series of lamps that are no more than a socket, a cover and a cord. The surprise comes from the combination of colors, materials, functions and—especially—the commonness."



Tammy: Taking On Microclimates



Visitors to San Francisco are often caught off guard by the weather variation of the seven-mile-by-seven-mile city and blindsided by the illusion of what California weather is like (hint the great success of "I Love SF" fleeces). Even to locals, it's hard to prepare for your daily bike commute or if your al fresco brunch plans are feasible. The S.F. Climates app takes on this problem. Powered by Weather Underground and developed by Baker Beach Software, the app provides current temperatures, conditions, and forecasts for 17 of the city's neighborhoods. If that's not enough, the download is free, too!



