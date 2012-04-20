Friday Finds 04.20.12

Jaime: Wind Map



A friend recently sent me this surprisingly beautiful real-time "wind map," which shows "the delicate tracery of wind flowing over the U.S." It's kind of mesmerizing to watch the lines flowing and brightening and darkening. The thicker and whiter the lines, the stronger the wind.



Kelsey: Snarkitecture in Miami



To commemorate the now-demolished Orange Bowl, Brooklyn firm Snarkitecture has re-created the stadium's enormous orange lettering and installed them in seemingly haphazard fashion (though of course we know better) around the east plaza of the Marlins Ballpark. The connection? One half of Snarkitecture, artist Daniel Arsham, grew up in Miami. He met future design partner, architect Alex Mustonen, while attending The Cooper Union in New York. (A special thanks to Noah Kalina for shooting the photo).



Diana: Whistler Residence by BattersbyHowat



One of the most popular stories on dwell.com this week was the Whistler tree house built by Joel Allen (also featured in our Dwell Outdoor special issue on newsstands now and available here). While perusing the interwebs this morning. I came across another hot project in the area, this home by Vancouver firm BattersbyHowat. Almost makes me want to defect to Canada!





Tammy: Chalktrails



