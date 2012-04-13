Friday Finds 04.13.12

Aaron: Lightning Strikes the Bay Bridge!



We've had some serious weather here in San Francisco over the last couple days, and this dazzling photo of the Bay Bridge being struck repeatedly by lightning proves it. The incredible photo is by Phil McGrew, who snapped it from the window of his apartment.



Jaime: Moderate-Income Housing in San Francisco







My friends Carmen and Alex were interviewed for this recent KQED radio news story, which investigates the dearth of housing for moderate- and low-income families in San Francisco. Some pretty astonishing statistics in there about this crazy city—only 23 percent of all city housing stock is in reach of families whose earnings are under $100,000 per year, and people looking to rent (like my friends) are in an even tougher situation. Apparently many low-income residents in San Francisco pay as much as 70 percent of their income as rent. Also, only 28 percent of San Franciscans are considered "middle class." What this means is that many middle-income people find themselves squeezed out of the city. My friends, who had a baby a year ago and live in a 500-square-foot apartment, are moving to Colorado in a few months.



Diana: Word Cloud Posters



These posters by Beautiful Words, Beautiful Art take the text of your favorite tomes and arranges them into a word cloud fit for a wall hanging. Ulysses, Don Quixote, Pride and Prejudice, and a handful of other classics are currently in their lineup. Check 'em out!



Tammy: Like Paper



With the new Modern Market Online site launch just a couple of days away, I've been on even more of a quest than usual for well-designed and awe-inspiring products. This week I came across German designers Miriam Aust and Sebastian Amelung's Like Paper lights. Made out of slewed concrete, these pendants take on the form of folded paper, and each takes an organically distinctive mold.



Megan: Karaoke Anywhere



As a new iPhone user, I am quickly learning that the term "there's an app for that" is almost always true. But what no one told me was that my life would finally be fulfilled by an app—the "Karaoke Anywhere" App. I had the pleasure of meeting one of the co-creators of this app just last night at (where else?) Encore Karaoke Lounge here in San Francisco. The man was charming but the app is seductive. I enjoy Karaoke more than the average person and for anyone like me this is the app we have been waiting for all our lives. You can stream and Download more than 50,000 karaoke songs right on your Apple or Android device. You can sing, rehearse, record, and share all of your favorite songs with friends. Throw a karaoke party and plug your iPhone or Android device right into your TV and start belting out your favorite hits! Genius.



Sonia: John Peterson on Accessible Design



Heartwave Media has a new video featuring Public Architecture's founder John Peterson. As an advocate for accessible design solutions in developing communities, I find this organization fascinating. Public Architecture creates opportunities for design professionals to get involved in impacting underserved communities. Click here to watch the video.