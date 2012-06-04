Friday Finds 04.06.12

Kelsey: Storybook Posters



Chicago-based graphic designers Brandt Brinkerhoff and Katherine "KK" Walker (both have day jobs at big-time branding agency VSA Partners) have designed a series of four typographic posters based on children's books. One passage is selected from each–"Behave yourself and never mind the rest" from Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit, for example—and printed in a boldly colored font over complete original text and illustrations, often etchings, from the first edition of the book.



Aaron: Miami Marlins Stadium Opens



The baseball season got underway in the U.S. on Wednesday (it officially opened in Japan for a two-game series between the A's and Mariners in late March) with defending champs the Cardinals taking on the Miami Marlins in their hotly anticipated new stadium. Plenty of poisoned design darts have been hurled against this place during the off-season (the light-up home run sculpture and behind-home-plate fish tanks have been easy targets) but now we'll see how the park actually plays. For a good look at the field, and the Latin showgirls who were part of the opening day festivities, check out this slideshow from Fox News Latino.



Jaime: Happiness



Happy weekend, people!



Diana: One Man's Ode to Titanic



This just in from the Atlantic: Boys like Titanic, too. I read through this essay about one man's "defense of a movie commonly thought to be meant for teenage girls" as he writes. He continues: "I spent the year as a closet Titanic fan, mocking the movie out loud before sneaking back home to listen to "My Heart Will Go On" for the 100th time." Quite funny and worth a read.



Megan: Waxed Canvas Pencil Case



I absolutely love these colorful and beautifully crafted little canvas bags. I know the designer intended them to be pencil cases but honestly I think having one of these would suddenly make bringing lunch to work so much more hip and fun. Who cares what you put in them—they're just so pretty!