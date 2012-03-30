Friday Finds 03.30.12
Jaime: Magnified Grains of Sand
This site and this video, touting a scientist's photographic project about sand—"truly one of nature's secret wonders"—is cheesy but the images of ultra-magnified individual grains of sand are gorgeous and rather mind-boggling. The next time you're on a beach, consider that you're "treading on millions of years of geological and biological history." And that each tiny dot is actually a colorful and wackily shaped geologic specimen.
Katie: Archipelago Cinema
A new film festival, held earlier this month poses a different approach to the traditional filmgoer's experience. The four day and three night experience, Film on the Rocks Yao Noi, was held on the waters of Phanga Bay, Thailand. Attendees traveled by boat to a temporary structure, the Archipelago Cinema, by architect Ole Scheeren, was theater/raft built from recycled materials. From a bird's eye view, the setting is nothing short of incredible. A very interesting concept indeed.
Aaron: Mansour Bahrami- Tennis's Greatest Entertainer
I know what you're thinking, Bud Collins is tennis's greatest entertainer, and sure, Bud serves the sartorial aces, but when it comes to tennis comedy, no one beats old Mansour Bahrami. We're in a sad, fallow moment right now—months past the Australian Open, and months until the French—so take heart with this incredible montage of ad-court hijinks and baseline buffoonery.
Julia: Pantone Tarts
I came across these Pantone tarts the other day and thought they were wonderful. What a fun and clever idea! I am inspired to make some of my own.
Diana: Creative Exam Papers
I was definitely a "draw within the lines" type of kid and always took tests seriously, but this selection of images makes me wish I had the stones to make up humorous answers when I didn't know the correct one. Thanks to Jaime for sending this my way.
Cortney: How to Construct Rietveld Furniture
I've recently entered a DIY-inspired phase right now. I see something cool and I begin analyzing exactly how I could make one for myself. So it doesn't surprise me that the book How to Construct Rietveld Furniture promptly made it onto my svpply wishlist.
Megan: Moon Glass by Tale
I love the design of this special ceramic liquor glass for traditional rice wine by Tale. As you enjoy a nice evening drink, watch the moon in your glass wax as you fill and wane as you sip. Plus, the glasses themselves are beautifully crafted. What a thoughtful and fun design!
Tammy: Phat Knits
UNRAVEL. Knitwear in Fashion - Phat Knits from MoMuAntwerp on Vimeo.
Dutch designer Bauke Knottnerus' Phat Knits project uses oversized threads to create massive furniture pieces and art installations. The series comes across visually as giant-sized knitted panels or in some cases a colorful pile of noodles. Check out this video on the making of one of Knottnerus's pieces.