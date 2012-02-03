Friday Finds 03.02.12

Every morning I pour a piping hot cup of coffee and take it back to my desk with the intention of leaving it for about two or three minutes to cool off so that I don't burn my tongue. Once you burn your tongue, nothing goes right the rest of the day (and everything else you eat or drink tastes funny). Inevitably I get busy and distracted and leave it too long so that by the time I take a sip it's lukewarm and disappointing. Solution? Coffee Joulies! These things are little shiny miracles. They absorb heat so that your coffee is cooler and ready to drink instantly and then slowly release the heat back out to keep the temperature regulated much longer. Brilliant! Better still: Coffee Joulies are a successful Kickstarter project and made in the USA.



Tammy: StickyGram



In search of a quick and easy yet mailable gift for friends without pulling out any of my DIY skills or shelling out a lot of money, I came across Sticky9. Started by Kejia Zhu and Mint Digital, Sticky9 is a personalized printing service that takes your Instagram photos and transforms them into square magnets. Having just ordered a pack of nine, the process was both quick and easy as well as a little walk down memory lane.