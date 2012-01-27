Friday Finds 01.27.12



This is a great short documentary on the Plymouth University printing workshop. "It's a 500 year old process, and it moves like a 500 year old process," says Paul Collier of the process. Watch the vid to see how it's done.



Aaron: Fashion it So



Combining two of my strongest interests—fashion and Star Trek: The Next Generation—Fashion It So gives us a blow-by-blow of the intergalactic style of the 24th century. I can't get enough of this site, which is by turns hilarious, lewd, and deeply committed to sorting out precisely why Wesley Crusher owns all those sparkly vests.



Kelsey: Plus Minus Zero Ceramic Fan Heater



It's finally getting cold here in New York and I'm dreaming of heaters. Not the coil-fed, monster-faced ones of my childhood, but something modest and sleek, like Plus Minus Zero's ceramic fan heater. We're on the record as fans of design director Naoto Fukasawa's extra-ordinary industrial design (as is Jasper Morrison), and this typifies his elegant but useful approach to domestic life. (The company's infrared electric heaters with steam are nice, too.)



Katie: Lineposter



When you live in a city, public transit seems imperative for the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Rather than breaking a city down by neighborhood, this new series of screen printed posters by John Breznicky turns intricate subway maps into simplistic wall art. From Berlin to Boston, these patterned prints are perfect for the modern apartment. I dedicate this subway version to Ralston for her fairly new New York City digs.



Sonia: Landscapes by Amy Granat



ubuweb is one of the most fascinating sites for rare and vintage audio, film and experimental media. In this piece, Amy Granat explores her interest in land art and nature as psychic space, combining sacred land with modern day architecture to bring attention to an intangible space of emotion and intrigue.



Leah: Hidden Animal Mugs



Coffee is a true love for many people so why not make the morning brew even more enjoyable with these darling hidden animal mugs. They're fantastic to fill with coffee, tea or milk and will brighten the mornings…seven-days a week.



Megan: Paint it Gold



Give me just about anything shiny gold and I will be happy but these little guys are something extra special. Hand-painted by Thegoodmachinery, an Etsy seller from Italy, these figurines would give an awesome pop of color and quirk to anyone's home. One lucky little one is coming to live with me for sure.