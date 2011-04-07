Fresh and Baked Ricotta

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Homemade ricotta cheese is a mainstay at Yum Yum Farm. Making it from scratch is easier than you think, and in my recipe buttermilk both serves as the culture and lends amazing flavor to the cheese.

The Moumings' kitchen has served as a set location for a number of Kalona's photo shoots. "We might even do a cooking show in our kitchen," Joanna says.

Ingredients:

96 ounces whole milk

32 ounces half and half

32 ounces buttermilk

1 teaspoon salt

Method:

1. Add all ingredients to a saucepan and heat on medium on stovetop, stirring to prevent the milk from burning.

2. After 10-15 minutes the mixture will steam and then curd. Turn heat down when curds begin to develop and stir for 2 minutes. (Note: the curding appears subtly, but trust your eye as you notice its appearance change).

3. Remove and pour mixture into fine sieve, cheesecloth, or a good-size, clean flour sack towel. Let drain over sink until desired consistency. Treat yourself to a preview while ricotta is still warm (after draining) by spooning a little out and adding a sprinkle of cinnamon, a drizzle of honey, and a few toasted pine nuts on top.

4. Use in recipes as desired.

Baked Ricotta