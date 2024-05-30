SubscribeSign In
In Glendale, a French Norman–Style Home With a Modernist Streak Seeks $4.5MView 9 Photos

In Glendale, a French Norman–Style Home With a Modernist Streak Seeks $4.5M

Architect Greg Crawford revamped the 1940 house with a clean-lined addition and a permitted ADU.
Location: 3205 Cornwall Drive, Glendale, California

Price: $4,500,000

Renovation Architect: Greg Crawford, AIA

Year Built: 1940

Footprint: 4,553 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 1.64 acres

From the agent: "Situated on a serene, forested 1.6-acre site at the end of a small lane in Glendale’s much desired Chevy Chase Canyon, lies a published, gated, architectural compound, adjacent to both Pasadena and La Cañada. The original 1940 French Normandy–style residence was the starting point for a complete renovation and multiple additions, forging a vision to accentuate and celebrate both the existing and new. Concealed from the street, resides a composition of planes and volumes, with the monochromatic leafy-green facade of the original structure receding into the scenery, while the white stucco and glass of the modern massings provide a seamless connection to the vast surrounding landscape. Crawford’s work with art-related spaces and a profound appreciation for the aesthetics of midcentury-modern architecture led to a house that is infused with layers of light, texture, and warmth."

Low-maintenance landscaping borders the gated entry, concealing the 4,533-square-foot home from street view.&nbsp;

The dining area is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glazing that frames views of the surrounding trees and canyons.

"Cork floors warm the space, and earth tones complement the woodwork and cabinetry," notes the agent.

A large brick patio just beyond the living areas caters to al fresco dining.

In addition to the newly renovated plunge pool, the property also comes with a thriving citrus grove and a vegetable garden.

