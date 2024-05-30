In Glendale, a French Norman–Style Home With a Modernist Streak Seeks $4.5M
Location: 3205 Cornwall Drive, Glendale, California
Price: $4,500,000
Renovation Architect: Greg Crawford, AIA
Year Built: 1940
Footprint: 4,553 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 1.64 acres
From the agent: "Situated on a serene, forested 1.6-acre site at the end of a small lane in Glendale’s much desired Chevy Chase Canyon, lies a published, gated, architectural compound, adjacent to both Pasadena and La Cañada. The original 1940 French Normandy–style residence was the starting point for a complete renovation and multiple additions, forging a vision to accentuate and celebrate both the existing and new. Concealed from the street, resides a composition of planes and volumes, with the monochromatic leafy-green facade of the original structure receding into the scenery, while the white stucco and glass of the modern massings provide a seamless connection to the vast surrounding landscape. Crawford’s work with art-related spaces and a profound appreciation for the aesthetics of midcentury-modern architecture led to a house that is infused with layers of light, texture, and warmth."
3205 Cornwall Drivein Glendale, California, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by George Penner of Compass.
