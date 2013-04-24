View Photos
Frank Tjepkema
By Zahid Sardar
Frank Tjepkema founded his industrial design firm, Tjep., in Amsterdam in 2001 and has since produced objects in scales from minute to massive. On the tinier end of the spectrum, he has designed conceptual but wearable jewelry for Dutch design leaders Gijs Bakker and Marijke Vallanzasca. On the larger side, he's completed commercial interiors ranging from restaurants to airport kiosks.
