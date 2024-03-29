There’s a New Vision for Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West

Following restoration projects in 2021, Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s snowbird home and studio near Scottsdale, Arizona, is once again slated for updates. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which is headquartered there, has hired design firm Sasaki to create a holistic vision for the future of the grounds.

"After Wright’s death in 1959, development at Taliesin West was not planful or by design," says Stuart Graff, the foundation’s president and CEO, in a press release. "New technologies, societal changes, and even climate change make having a thoughtful path forward important to the foundation and the surrounding community."