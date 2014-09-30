Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now
View Photos

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now

Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith
Get to know Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm, Jakob Jørgensen, Line Depping, and Pernille Snedker Hansen—four rising Danish design talents who will appear at Dwell on Design NY.

Copenhagen has a wealth of design to explore, from furniture showrooms to vintage ads to storied silversmiths to established design greats to blue-chip civic architecture.

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 1 of 9 -

(Clockwise from top left) Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm, Pernille Snedker Hansen of Snedker Studio, Line Depping, and Jakob Jørgensen will appear in New York for the first inaugural Dwell on Desgn NY, in n partnership with the Danish Ministry for Culture and Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

In partnership with the Danish Ministry for Culture and Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Dwell is bringing four emerging design talents to New York City to participate in the inaugural Dwell on Design NY.  Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm, Jakob Jørgensen, Line Depping, and Pernille Snedker Hansen—three of whom gradudated from The Royal Danish Academy, School of Design, and all of whom have participated in the annual Danish Mindcraft exhibition—work on a wide range of projects from collaborations with manufacturers like Hay to one-off art installations of marbelized wood.

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 2 of 9 -

Beddo, which is produced by the Danish outdoor furniture company Skagerak, means "bed" in Japanese and was designed by Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm as the ultimate piece of indoor/outdoor resting furniture.

The quartet of Danish designers will be on hand at Dwell on Design NY, from October 9 to 11, to present pieces on the show floor and participate in a panel discussion about nurturing design talent. See the full programming lineup at DwellonDesign.com.

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 3 of 9 -

TRAY, a single metal sheet connected on the ends with ash wood rods and rubber, reflects an oh-so-Danish approach to design that's elegantly simple. The tray is available at Design Nation.

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 4 of 9 -

Pernille Snedker Hansen's Snedker Studio imprint is best known for her Marbelous Wood process. Hansen describes the process: "Produced one drop of colour after another, ring by ring, the pattern is constructed on the water surface. The final result is a reflection of the annual rings of wood."

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 5 of 9 -

Pernille Snedker Hansen has repurposed an old marbling technique giving Nordic wood a supernatural, organic, colourful and vibrant pattern. The wooden planks for "Wave" are made one by one, and thus each floor board acquires a unique pattern of coloured stripes.

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 6 of 9 -

Line Depping's Elements, a bent ash coat rack, was shown in the Danish Mindcraft exhibition curated by Nina Tolstrup in 2014. A similar product, a series of bent ash wall hooks, has been picked up by Wrong for Hay.

The sunny Tool Box by Line Depping, which landed her a spot in Dwell's 2012 class of Young Guns, melds beauty and utility.

The sunny Tool Box by Line Depping, which landed her a spot in Dwell's 2012 class of Young Guns, melds beauty and utility.

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 8 of 9 -

Another minimalist clothing rack by Jakob Jørgensen, a frequent collaborator with Line Depping, comprises a simple wedge assembly that attaches a horizontal element to a vertical load-bearing element.

Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now - Photo 9 of 9 -

Tools consists of hand-crafted woodworking tools (saw, plane, knives, axe) and a wooden toolbox that is made up of the tools that it stores. Jakob Jørgensen was inspired by a Viking-age Mästermyr tool chest he found at Gotland and for the Mindcraft 14 exhibition in Milan, he learned to embrace the tradition of a craftsman who makes all his own tools.