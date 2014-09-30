Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now

In partnership with the Danish Ministry for Culture and Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Dwell is bringing four emerging design talents to New York City to participate in the inaugural Dwell on Design NY. Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm, Jakob Jørgensen, Line Depping, and Pernille Snedker Hansen—three of whom gradudated from The Royal Danish Academy, School of Design, and all of whom have participated in the annual DanishMindcraft exhibition—work on a wide range of projects from collaborations with manufacturers like Hay to one-off art installations of marbelized wood.
The quartet of Danish designers will be on hand at Dwell on Design NY, from October 9 to 11, to present pieces on the show floor and participate in a panel discussion about nurturing design talent. See the full programming lineup at DwellonDesign.com.