Four Danish Designers You Need to Know Now

In partnership with the Danish Ministry for Culture and Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Dwell is bringing four emerging design talents to New York City to participate in the inaugural Dwell on Design NY. Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm, Jakob Jørgensen, Line Depping, and Pernille Snedker Hansen—three of whom gradudated from The Royal Danish Academy, School of Design, and all of whom have participated in the annual Danish Mindcraft exhibition—work on a wide range of projects from collaborations with manufacturers like Hay to one-off art installations of marbelized wood.