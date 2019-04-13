Forever Changes

Mornings in the Snyder-Burns household are brighter than most. The master bedroom and bathroom share an open plan, with the shower tucked inside a glass cube with a skylight above. Unusually for a narrow building of this vintage, the space is so bathed in sunlight that resident Lauren Snyder says it’s like showering outdoors, despite being in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. "It’s probably not for everyone, but it works for us," she says.

