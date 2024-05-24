This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected Color
Location: 4416 Arrowhead Trail, Hillsborough, North Carolina
Price: $1,375,000
Architect: Dail Dixon
Year Built: 1990
Footprint: 2,415 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 1.5 acres
From the Agent: "Overlooking the tranquil waters of Lake Orange, this custom-designed Dail Dixon home offers lake living at its best. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows shower the interior with tons of natural light. The open-concept design lends itself to a pleasing flow and sense of continuity throughout the main-level living spaces. The upstairs features three spacious bedrooms along with exterior balconies for fun and relaxing outdoor moments. This home with its Japanese influences and integration of indoor and outdoor spaces helps create harmony with its natural surroundings. Located only a few miles north of Downtown Hillsborough, the property offers easy access to both Duke and UNC."
4416 Arrowhead Trail in Hillsborough, North Carolina, is currently listed for $1,375,000 by Andrea K. Kubachko and Courtney James of Urban Durham Realty.
