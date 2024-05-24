SubscribeSign In
This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected ColorView 11 Photos

This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected Color

The 1990 Hillsborough residence has bright red railings, custom built-ins, and floor-to-ceiling windows that soak up its tranquil lakeside setting.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 4416 Arrowhead Trail, Hillsborough, North Carolina

Price: $1,375,000

Architect: Dail Dixon

Year Built: 1990

Footprint: 2,415 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 1.5 acres

From the Agent: "Overlooking the tranquil waters of Lake Orange, this custom-designed Dail Dixon home offers lake living at its best. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows shower the interior with tons of natural light. The open-concept design lends itself to a pleasing flow and sense of continuity throughout the main-level living spaces. The upstairs features three spacious bedrooms along with exterior balconies for fun and relaxing outdoor moments. This home with its Japanese influences and integration of indoor and outdoor spaces helps create harmony with its natural surroundings. Located only a few miles north of Downtown Hillsborough, the property offers easy access to both Duke and UNC."

The wood-clad home sits nestled in a forest of towering trees, just steps from Lake Orange.

The wood-clad home sits nestled in a forest of towering trees, just steps from Lake Orange.

This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected Color - Photo 2 of 10 -
Large windows in the living/dining area frame views of the surrounding forest.

Large windows in the living/dining area frame views of the surrounding forest.

This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected Color - Photo 4 of 10 -
Vibrant green beams line the upper and lower floors, popping against the crisp, white walls.

Vibrant green beams line the upper and lower floors, popping against the crisp, white walls.

This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected Color - Photo 6 of 10 -
Upstairs, the airy primary bedroom has a private terrace and en suite bath.

Upstairs, the airy primary bedroom has a private terrace and en suite bath.

This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected Color - Photo 8 of 10 -
A spacious wooden deck spanning the rear facade overlooks the nearby lake.

A spacious wooden deck spanning the rear facade overlooks the nearby lake.

This $1.4M Forest Home in North Carolina Pops With Unexpected Color - Photo 10 of 10 -

4416 Arrowhead Trail in Hillsborough, North Carolina, is currently listed for $1,375,000 by Andrea K. Kubachko and Courtney James of Urban Durham Realty.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.