Forecasting the Future City

This year's prize , to be awarded on February 29, 2012 at the annual conference in Long Beach, California, pairs Leap Year with what TED terms a "giant leap forward": the chance to award not a single individual, but the concept of a future city, with the cash prize. The organization is rounding up a jury including "urban planners, architects, technologists, authors, policy makers, and economists" to define precisely what the The City 2.0 is and advocate on its behalf.

We can assume they'll be addressing issues of sustainability, a mushrooming global population, the wealth divide, the natural resource drought, food crisis, political struggle, and maybe even bike lanes. Which begs the question: what is the greatest issue facing this mythical world city of the future? And how to distribute a concrete amount of money like $100K on its behalf?

Let us know what you think here in the comments, and to get involved directly, email tedprize@ted.com.