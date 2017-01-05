Footscray Apartment by BoardGrove Architects

This apartment was renovated to maximize access of natural light whilst opening up the circulation between spaces to create multiple openings and routes between each compartment, increasing the flexibility of each room. Three objects were developed, a solid corian bench, a large metal arched door, raised off the floor and placed flat against the wall and a complimentary arched reveal. Between these three they hold the sink, oven, cook-top and fridge. The palette of materials was chosen to compliment and soften the tones of the existing concrete floor and walls, adding warmth to the space.



