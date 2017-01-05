Footscray Apartment by BoardGrove Architects

View Photos
Footscray Apartment is a minimal residence located in Melbourne, Australia, designed by BoardGrove Architects.
This apartment was renovated to maximize access of natural light whilst opening up the circulation between spaces to create multiple openings and routes between each compartment, increasing the flexibility of each room. Three objects were developed, a solid corian bench, a large metal arched door, raised off the floor and placed flat against the wall and a complimentary arched reveal. Between these three they hold the sink, oven, cook-top and fridge. The palette of materials was chosen to compliment and soften the tones of the existing concrete floor and walls, adding warmth to the space.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.