Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain
View Photos

Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain

Add to
Like
Share
By Rachael Grad
The Spain-USA Foundation is organizing cultural events in Washington, DC all summer. The latest is "FOODJECTS: Design and the new Cuisine in Spain," an exhibition of over 100 kitchen-related objects available through Apartment Zero. The dishes, utensils, and other kitchenware designs are beautiful, useful, and thought-provoking.

The kitchen items explore the relationships between chefs, designers, and companies in Spain. Spanish designer Martin Azua curated the exhibition and included some of his own designs, like stainless steel napkin rings and "Coporron" (which he designed with Gerard Moline). "Coporron" is a hybrid combination of a Spanish copa glass and a traditional Spanish "porron" wine pitcher.

Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain - Photo 1 of 6 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain - Photo 2 of 6 -

We love the "Taz-ah Cup" designed by Attua Aparicio Torinos, with a snout painted on the cup's bottom. Antoni Arola's "Eggs" bowls allow different foods or even full courses to rest separately in the same serving dish.

Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain - Photo 3 of 6 -

After DC, the objects will be shown in different cities in United States, Canada, and Latin America. See more of the FOODJECTS by touring The Washington Post's slideshow of the exhibition.

Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain - Photo 4 of 6 -

Images from: Apartment Zero

Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain - Photo 5 of 6 -
Foodjects: Design and Cuisine in Spain - Photo 6 of 6 -