FontanB by Emil Dervish
By Leibal –
FontanB is a minimal interior located in Kiev, Ukraine, designed by Emil Dervish.
The interior consists of white and black contrasting materials mixed with natural tones and copper accents. In addition, marble is used in both the kitchen and dining surfaces due to its natural antibacterial properties. Marble is also used to create the sink and counter space within the bathroom. Semi-transparent partitions are used to maintain privacy without limiting natural lighting.
