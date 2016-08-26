FontanB by Emil Dervish
View Photos

FontanB by Emil Dervish

Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal
FontanB is a minimal interior located in Kiev, Ukraine, designed by Emil Dervish.

The interior consists of white and black contrasting materials mixed with natural tones and copper accents. In addition, marble is used in both the kitchen and dining surfaces due to its natural antibacterial properties. Marble is also used to create the sink and counter space within the bathroom. Semi-transparent partitions are used to maintain privacy without limiting natural lighting.

FontanB by Emil Dervish - Photo 1 of 4 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


FontanB by Emil Dervish - Photo 2 of 4 -


FontanB by Emil Dervish - Photo 3 of 4 -


FontanB by Emil Dervish - Photo 4 of 4 -



Add a caption

Add credit