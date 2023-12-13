Fly By Jing Founder Jing Gao Is On a Quest to Bring Sichuan Flavors Into Every Home

Before Jing Gao (born in China and raised in Europe and Canda) relocated to America in 2019 to launch Fly By Jing , her namesake line of Sichuan sauces and chili crisps, she was living in Sichuan Province for 10 years where she worked at a tech company. At that point during her 20s, Gao had no connection to food and had never been interested in cooking—but, given that she was serendiptiously living in her birth city of Chengdu, she wanted to "peel back the layers of my identity, where food became the vehicle for self-discovery," she says.

In her quest to reconnect with her roots, Gao went all in on learning about Sichuan food culture. "The more I delved into it, the more I realized how misrepresented Chinese food was internationally so it became my mission to shine new light on the cuisine and to show that this 5,000-year culinary heritage deserves more respect," she says. Gao quit her tech job, trained with a renowned Sichuan chef, opened a restaurant, then pivoted to hosting an underground international pop-up supper club as the sole chef. "I took the traditional recipes and asked myself, How do I make this my own? How do I make it a personal expression? The adaptation is what I call Sichuan soul food," she says.



Earlier this year, Gao released her first cookbook, The Book of Sichuan Chili Crisp, a collection of 85 homespun recipes of appetizers, mains, and desserts that incorporate Sichuan flavors and ingredients (and Fly By Jing sauces, of course). "We’re just beginning to bring this condiment and these flavors from Sichuan to more people so the book was a natural evolution to further our purpose and to evolve culture through taste," Gao says. "It’s also a very personal story of my journey how I came to be doing what I'm doing." The modernized dishes in the book—such as deviled tea eggs, hong shao carnitas tacos, spicy scallion oil noodles, and baijiu negroni—are inspired by the recipes Gao concocted for her traveling supper club. She says the idea behind the book is to show readers "how easy it is to bring these Sichuan flavors into their homes and make it their own," just like she had done.

Gao, who now lives in Los Angeles, spends most of her time in the kitchen where many of her favorite home products are in constant rotation. When it comes to cooking, Gao loves her silicone spatula from Gir, a Japanese donabe, and Crocs for feet support. As a frequent hostess of dinner parties, Gao swears by eco-conscious home cleaning products from Blueland for pre- and post-festivities tidying. As for her go-to pantry goods, many of Gao’s essentials can be found at the recently-opened Suá Superette in Larchmont Village, a Sichuan grab-and-go market and eatery that Gao co-founded with Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth. The shelves showcase Asian-founded food brands like Sanzo, Nguyen Coffee Supply, and Omsom. "It’s a very strong community of founders who support each other and celebrate each other's successes and growth," says Gao. "We started a movement five years ago when we became the first modern Asian food brand to launch in the US and now we're part of a rising tide of many that are expanding the pie together."

The Book of Sichuan Chili Crisp