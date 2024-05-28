Make a Floating Staircase the Centerpiece of Your Home
While stairs are essential to vertical living, their appearance often takes a backseat to their practicality. Instead of treating your home’s staircase as a simple way to get from point A to point B (or floor A to floor B, in this case), there are a few simple and creative considerations that can elevate its design from utilitarian to an awe-inspiring centerpiece.
When planning your next project, it’s first important to consider the visual impact you want your stairs to have in your space. Floating stairs—or stairs with their structural support hidden—allow the stair treads to appear as if they are suspended in mid-air. "Floating stairs are becoming an expected element of modern luxury," shares Viewrail director of design Will Johnson. Viewrail is a one-stop-shop that designs, produces, and installs versatile floating stair systems for modern homes.
Though their wow-factor is undeniable, "floating stairs" is actually an umbrella term that encompasses many ways to achieve a showstopping look. Multiple stringer configurations, riser designs, tread options, and handrail materials come together to create each one-of-a-kind sculptural masterpiece. "There are no wrong answers when it comes to stairs," says Johnson. "We’re seeing a shift towards people having more fun, more personalization, more creativity again."
With a contemporary open-concept home, visual lightness is critical to preserve views and sightlines, meriting consideration of a cantilevered design. "The pinnacle of clean, modern design is a cantilever system," says Johnson. A mono stringer—with a central steel backbone and open risers—provides strength and structural flexibility when working with more complex configurations, whereas a spiral staircase is beneficial for rooms with a limited footprint or to add visual intrigue for an elevated loft or cozy hideaway space. "I like to look at the elements of the room and bring harmony to those lines through the design of the staircase," says Johnson.
Not to be overlooked, riser options can have just as big an impact on the overall appearance of your stair. An open riser—where the vertical space between each step is not connected to the next step—is the perfect complement to a modern, minimalist home, making use of negative space to let other elements of the architecture or environment shine through. "Open risers are best when you want to see through the system for the view, and letting the other elements of the home through visually," says Johnson. By contrast, a closed riser occupies more visual space, bringing weight and balance to an otherwise voluminous interior. "Large floating platform plinths can help ground a space with soaring wall treatments," Johnson shares.
Though the sleek look of floating stairs is universally appealing, the structural and logistical considerations that come with their implementation can be complex and daunting. Taking the guesswork out of fabrication and installation, FLIGHT floating stairs from Viewrail are assembled from prefabricated elements, and installed on site in days—not weeks. "We love the phrase, ‘engineering is an art form,’" Johnson says. "Because we’re able to perfect these components and finishes in a controlled environment, it eliminates the headaches of on-site fabrication."
Whether they’re designed to disappear or be a focal point in their own right, a carefully considered design can take your home’s stair from organizational backbone to modern showpiece. "I always encourage people to anchor their space with something that they love," says Johnson. "Using a wide variety of materials, colors, and textures can create something that’s a lasting, functional work of art."
