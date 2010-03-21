Fjällräven's Kånken Computer Bag

I've long envied Dwell's Associate Art Director Brendan Callahan for a host of reasons, not least of which is his very cool rugged-cum-modern Fjällräven Kånken knapsack. They weren't available in the US until just recently; his hailed from Amsterdam. I dug its 70s outdoorsy vibe, coupled with that fine Swedish commitment to stripping away the unecessary frills and flames that so horribly mar the majority of outdoor gear. But now I've gotten my hands on a Kånken of my own (in yer eye, Callahan) one of a new line meant to handle laptops as easily as dayhikes.

The Kånken has been a staple with Swedish schoolchildren for decades, and with it's recent entry into the American market, perhaps its headed for the same fate here. I love that the discreet laptop sleeve stays mostly hidden from view and gives the bag structure as well. The knapsack also comes with a foam seat pad, for when the Nordic (or perhaps Nebraskan) ground is wet or cold. I ported my laptop home last night and back again this morning. Easy as pie.