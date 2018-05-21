View 14 Photos
5 Modern Cat Furniture Designs Both Pets and Owners Adore
By Melissa Dalton –
These sleek cat accessories are so well-designed, they'll rival your own furniture.
Gone are the days of unsightly scratchers and subpar cat condos. Thanks to new designer collaborations, your favorite felines can perch on modern pieces that range from minimalist playpens to miniature sofas. Find some of our favorite options below.
