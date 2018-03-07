These Designs Take Bamboo Infrastructure to a New Level

Did we mention it can help protect the environment, too? By absorbing high amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, bamboo is a wonderful natural resource for both temporary and permanent constructions. And fortunately, it's popularity is on the rise.

Below are five architecture and design firms that are pushing the limits with this eco-friendly material, all while creating beautiful, innovative bamboo infrastructure.

The architects who originally referred to bamboo as "green steel" are Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia and Japanese architect Takashi Niwa of Ho Chi Minh City partnership Vo Trong Nghia Architects.