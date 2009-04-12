Fitzsu at Dwell on Design 09

Fitz and his partner Su Sazama opened Fitzsu nearly a decade ago after returning home from cross-continental travels with suitcases stuffed with household accessories from designers around the world. In their two stores, one in Los Angeles and the other in Palm Springs, as well as through their online retail site, the couple offers modern wares with international and homemade origins.



At Dwell on Design, we’ll chat about what they like best about their job, what makes a good design customer, and more. As a preview, we asked Fitz a couple of quick questions about his own design desires:



What’s your most recent design purchase?

George Nelson Marshmallow Sofa