Fitzsu at Dwell on Design 09
View Photos

Fitzsu at Dwell on Design 09

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
At this year's Dwell on Design, we’re taking to the stage our new Design Finder section (premiering in our May 2009 issue). I’m excited to announce that joining the panel will be one half of the duo behind the modern design website and shop, Fitzsu, co-owner Fitz.

Fitz and his partner Su Sazama opened Fitzsu nearly a decade ago after returning home from cross-continental travels with suitcases stuffed with household accessories from designers around the world. In their two stores, one in Los Angeles and the other in Palm Springs, as well as through their online retail site, the couple offers modern wares with international and homemade origins.

At Dwell on Design, we’ll chat about what they like best about their job, what makes a good design customer, and more. As a preview, we asked Fitz a couple of quick questions about his own design desires:

What’s your most recent design purchase?
George Nelson Marshmallow Sofa

Marshmallow Sofa by George Nelson for Herman Miller

Marshmallow Sofa by George Nelson for Herman Miller

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

What are you currently longing for?
A house designed by Sebastian Knorr of Tec Architecture.

Fitz joins A+R owners Andy Griffith and Rose Apodaca on the panel, which I'll be moderating. For the latest information about Dwell on Design, visit dwellondesign.com.
 

Fitz and Su Sazama, co-owners of Fitzu

Fitz and Su Sazama, co-owners of Fitzu