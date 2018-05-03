First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, Michigan by Alden B. Dow

Ground was broken for the new church in April 1963. In his design Mr. Dow used the triangular module throughout the building to reflect the Trinity of the Christian faith. Above the outside entrance stands a 26-foot tall redwood cross. Once inside, the sanctuary ceiling rises in three planes to a height of 45 feet. Within the nave the congregation is grouped around the altar; the choirs are part of the worshipers seated on the upper level and above the narthex. Side balconies architecturally unite the choir, nave, and chancel. A great white oak cross was designed by Mr. Dow and hand-fashioned by his master woodworker, Ted Gwizdala. Nave windows look out into wooded areas, while plantings at the apex of the chancel and at the nave windows emphasize unity with nature beyond the building walls.



