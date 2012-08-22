SubscribeSign In
Finland’s Grassroots “Restaurant Day” MovementView 2 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Finland’s Grassroots “Restaurant Day” Movement

What if anyone could set up a cafe or a bar in their home, serving strangers specials du jour from their own kitchens?
Text by
View 2 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s September 2012 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Dwell Magazine