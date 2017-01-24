Find Seclusion in the City With This $2.5M Lloyd Wright Residence

Designed by Lloyd Wright with renovations by architect John Powell, the De Jonghe Residence feels like a natural extension of a hillside high over Los Angeles.
In keeping with the Wright family’s architectural tradition, the De Jonghe Residence appears to grow out of its ridgetop perch over the Los Angeles basin. Designed by Lloyd Wright and echoing his father’s Taliesin West, the 1949 home features stone, concrete, wood, and glass. The seller is architect John Powell, whose experience with midcentury renovations extends to this property as well. For his update, Powell stayed true to original materials, forms, and details—right down to the cabinet knobs, faucets, and spouts. "The adult daughters who grew up in the house wrote me that I had ‘made something special more special,’" says Powell.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence features an open floor plan, extensive outdoor decking, and an office space tucked under an archway. Lofted about 1,400 feet above sea level, the home enjoys panoramic views of the ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, and several mountain ranges that grow white with winter snow. With lush woods lining the opposite side of the street, it also provides the rare opportunity to enjoy nature in the city. Says Powell, "The view of the treetops give the sense of living in a tree house. There is no traffic, no noise, and nothing that interrupts its serenity and sense of privacy."
The home is on the market for $2,495,000. For more information, visit the property website.
