Fields of Old
By Jordan Kushins
Tatsuro Kiuchi finds beauty in the banal, even in a fleeting look at his homeland through the window of a bullet train.
Truck Yaro, a Japanese film from 1975, inspired real-life long-haulers to decorate their vehicles in the same "gorgeous, sometimes tacky," Kabuki-meets-Las-Vegas style. It's still common to see the rigs transporting seafood through rice paddies across the country, and for artist Tatsuro Kiuchi, this view embodies the essence of Japan.
