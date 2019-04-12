Native Plants Form a Meadow-Like Habitat for a Rustic New York Home

Maybe Dan Sternberg was half-joking when he said, "I don’t want to own a lawn mower," but landscape architect Jamie Purinton took him seriously. After she heard his wish, she wandered the former horse pasture he had bought in the Hudson Valley and five hours later came back with a fistful of little bluestem grass, penstemons, goldenrods, and asters. From that moment onward, her mantra was: "Let the meadow be the star." Dan signed on without hesitation, as he would to many of her out-there ideas.

