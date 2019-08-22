Churba collaborated with other young designers until founding his own practice in 2008. Soon afterward, a Buenos Aires store featuring B&B Italia and Flexform inquired about selling his work, and he challenged himself to stand out from the Italians. "I decided to look for my identity in my city," he says. In small towns on the fringes of Buenos Aires, he photographed concrete water tubes being used as flowerpots, tables, and containers. They inspired his Pluvial tables, made using molds he discovered in a spun-aluminum factory. The series of convex and concave shapes can be configured in many combinations, echoing his countrymen’s makeshift use of the aforementioned tubes.



