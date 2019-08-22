Federico Churba
Churba collaborated with other young designers until founding his own practice in 2008. Soon afterward, a Buenos Aires store featuring B&B Italia and Flexform inquired about selling his work, and he challenged himself to stand out from the Italians. "I decided to look for my identity in my city," he says. In small towns on the fringes of Buenos Aires, he photographed concrete water tubes being used as flowerpots, tables, and containers. They inspired his Pluvial tables, made using molds he discovered in a spun-aluminum factory. The series of convex and concave shapes can be configured in many combinations, echoing his countrymen’s makeshift use of the aforementioned tubes.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.