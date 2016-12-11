Farm Grubbehoeve by Jeanne Dekkers Architecture
Farm Grubbehoeve by Jeanne Dekkers Architecture

Farm Grubbehoeve is a minimal home located in Banholt, The Netherlands, designed by Jeanne Dekkers Architecture.

Jeanne Dekkers Architecture redeveloped a existing L-shaped farm in the hilly countryside of Limburg into a residential home with studio, exhibition hall, holiday accommodation and a carport. The authentic shape of the carre-farm is restored in a contemporary way. The carre is a farm which encloses an inner courtyard; a typology often found in the Province of Limburg. By means of a horizontal façade of larch wood, starting from the old farm into a new carport and closing the courtyard, the carre shape is restored.


