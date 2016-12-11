Farm Grubbehoeve by Jeanne Dekkers Architecture

View Photos
Farm Grubbehoeve is a minimal home located in Banholt, The Netherlands, designed by Jeanne Dekkers Architecture.
Jeanne Dekkers Architecture redeveloped a existing L-shaped farm in the hilly countryside of Limburg into a residential home with studio, exhibition hall, holiday accommodation and a carport. The authentic shape of the carre-farm is restored in a contemporary way. The carre is a farm which encloses an inner courtyard; a typology often found in the Province of Limburg. By means of a horizontal façade of larch wood, starting from the old farm into a new carport and closing the courtyard, the carre shape is restored.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.