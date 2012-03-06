Fantastical Walls

Each pattern will only be manufactured 100 times and costs 65 euros per square meter (or, roughly $8 per square foot). Minakani tells us that it's "extremely easy to lay, resistant to UV and to humidity.



A bit of background on the designers behind Minakani: Bonnin et Figuette's drawing atelier is located in the Ménilmontant section of Paris where they draw, paint, and color all day long and believe that "every surface can be embellished." They draw from a wide array of inspirations, including but not limited to: childhood, folklore, plant life, Bret Easton Ellis, Jules Verne, Japan, and Scandinavia. And you may have spotted their designs in fashion boutiques worldwide, from Longchamp and Louis Vuitton to H&M and Urban Outfitters.