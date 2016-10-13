FAHouse: A Double Triangular House in the Forest
Jean Verville architecte designed FAHOUSE, a residence burrowed in the middle of a hemlock forest in Eastern Townships, Canada. The design takes inspiration from the archetypal figure of a house and doubles it with two triangular prism forms that are connected – almost like two trees growing towards the sky.

Posted by Caroline Williamson

FAHouse: A Double Triangular House in the Forest
The project answers the needs of a young, professional couple and their two children with a playful design that explores a new way of living

A wide staircase on the exterior leads to a patio covered by a cantilevered prism above. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and windows open up to the forest that surrounds the house. The expanse of glass removes the separation between the living area inside and the outdoors.

A wooden staircase wraps around the interior from the ground floor to the childrens’ room, which is decked out with bunk beds.

The family shower room frames different views of the greenery outside while displaying a graphic black and white pattern on the inside.

