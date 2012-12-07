Fade explores of gradient color by playing with levels of light, hue, and pattern. Although Aitken began with a lighting collection, she eventually focused on a set of stools and a bench. To make the stools (shown above), Aitken topped powder-coated steel frames with a plywood plate, then wrapped them with a combination of two cotton cords sourced from Japan. "The stools play with this notion of 'fade' in relation to a circle, which sits very comfortably," says Aitken. Aitken feels as though the bench is "less resolved," but likes that it shows off how the concept of fading colors can be applied to different forms.