Eye-Popping Jewelry Designed by Postmodern Architects
Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer of Sight Unseen—two design editors profiled way back in Dwell's 2010 roundup of young tastemakers—have an eye for the cutting-edge. The pair found their way to an out-of-print Rizzoli tome, Barbara Radice's Jewelry by Architects, and posted the best of the bunch to their blog. Cue the postmodern drooling as we take a look at the over-the-top, outlandish, and yet somehow very of-the-moment jewelry designed by Memphis masters Ettore Sottsass, Michele de Lucchi, and Peter Shire along with architects like Peter Eisenman and Robert Venturi.
For jewelry design in the modern camp, peruse the Dwell archive for a look at wearable design by Harry Bertoia and Margaret De Patta.