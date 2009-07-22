Eye on Buenos Aires

When planning a trip to Buenos Aires, you may be consumed by visions of feisty tango dancers at every turn but upon arrival in this sprawling metropolis, you’ll quickly realize that, in many ways, tango is to Buenos Aires as the Chrysler Building is to Manhattan—iconic and historically significant to be sure, but only a very small part of the picture.



So go ahead and bring your dancing shoes—there are non-touristy outposts for experiencing the real thing (try Salon Canning)—but it’s definitely more important to pack your Pumas and to get a good solid rest on the long plane flight because Buenos Aires demands a lot of energy. The city is vast—its metropolitan area runs 35 miles across—and its populace of over 12 million seem-ingly runs on an entirely different clock. Forget having dinner before 11 p.m.; the bar scene gets going around 2 a.m. Fortunately, BA’s morning ritual of café con leche and media luna (lightly sugar-dusted half-moons of pastry that put American croissants to shame) makes waking up from all that late-night carousing more pleasant and slightly more tenable.



Because of the dizzying scope of this city, it’s best to plan your sightseeing within a few of its 47 distinct neighborhoods: the Recoleta, San Telmo, Palermo Soho, La Boca, and Puerto Madero. But to further facilitate your Argentine wanderings, we turned to architect Sebastián Weisz of ChLW for a-not-found-in-the-guidebook guide to the wealth of significant architecture in the city, from Beaux Arts to Brutalism. Weisz founded ChLW four years ago with partners Martin Chatruc and Javier Leibovich. As a design firm, he explains, "We are committed to an aesthetic view that never forgets the context and culture we live in."



We asked Weisz about his favorite buildings and got his unique perspective on the city’s architectural landmarks.

It seems like there are a lot of great young designers working in Buenos Aires today. Is there a big design community here?

Architects Sebastian Weisz, Martin Chatruc, and Javier Leibovich of ChLW, shown here in their studio.Of Buenos Aires, Weisz says, "You can always discover new things here. It happens all the time."

Yes, especially in the Palermo area. During the mid-’90s, a great number of new architectural and design studios were opened by practitioners looking for creative independence. There are also many art galleries that show and promote the work of up-and-coming artists from all over the country. You can walk through this circuit that goes from Palermo extending to Abasto. The best neighborhoods to see architecture are San Telmo, Palermo Soho, and La Boca.

Clorindo Testa’s imposing Banco de Londres in the city center is a prime example of Brutalist architecture.

Who is your favorite architect? What’s your favorite building in Buenos Aires?

MALBA, designed by Argentine architects Gastón Atelman, Martín Fourcade,



and Alfredo Tapia houses Eduardo Costantini’s significant collection of art works from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Chile, Mexico, and Venezuela.

My favorites are Alvar Aalto, Oscar Niemeyer, Carlo Scarpa, and Enric Miralles. From Argentina, Pablo Beitía, Oscar Fuentes, and from the city of Rosario, Rafael Iglesia. They work on exciting new projects and are not part of a corporate view of architecture. For my favorite building, I’ll choose two: the Museo Xul Solar and the Banco de Londres. Xul Solar was a painter and sculptor with a deep knowledge of linguistics, music, astrology, religion, and philosophy, but above all, he had a brilliant mind and an extraordinary memory. His museum is one of the most important and iconic architectural works of the last 20 years in Argentina.

Opera, ballet and symphonies are performed at the historic Teatro Colón, which was designed by architect Victor Meano in in 1892 (but opened in 1908).

And Banco de Londres? It’s such an unusual building. How did the public react to it?

Santiago Calatrava’s Puente de la Mujer was erected at Buenos Aires’ Puerto Madero in 2001. Adding to the area’s design development is Faena Hotel + Universe, a Philippe Starck–designed hotel, which opened in 2004.

Designed by Clorinda Testa, Banco de Londres is situated in a downtown corner of Buenos Aires where a lot of the city’s financial activity takes place. The idea of this project is one of the most original and audacious manifestations of international architecture of the ’60s. The creative possibilities of concrete are exploited in all their potential. Without a doubt, the building has generated great public interest and sparked an open dialogue on architecture here since it was first erected in 1966.

