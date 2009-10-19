Subscribe
Allison Arieff
Prefab, Proven
In January 2003, we issued a challenge to 16 architects: Design a modern prefab home for $200,000.
Allison Arieff
"N" Is for Nice
Sometimes all the numbers don't add up, but at least they can look cool.
Allison Arieff
Home Cooking
For Erik and Ivana Gonzalez, the design of their kitchen—and every other room in the house—was truly a family affair.
Allison Arieff
Eye on Buenos Aires
In this new feature, we present an architectural insider’s guide to a great design destination.
Allison Arieff
Basic Living
Live/work is a centuries-old practice turned overused architectural trend.
Allison Arieff
How to Play FlatPak
Intelligent, appealing, and affordable, Charlie Lazor’s user-friendly FlatPak just might be the project that revolutionizes the...
Allison Arieff