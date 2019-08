Pritzker Prize–winner Renzo Piano is the most ubiquitous Italian architect on the global stage. He has lovely manners, and his international workshop consistently churns out polished, thoughtful, calm, and high-tech public spaces. Piano’s unrivaled string of blockbusters over the last few decades includes Kansai International Airport in Osaka, San Francisco’s California Academy of Sciences, and the Shard, Europe’s tallest skyscraper, underway in London. We explore a few of his architectural achievements.