Art, playfulness and design always combine in Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba’s work. From his sculptural monkey lamps to the surreal range of seating reminiscent of art installations, the designer infuses his products with plenty of creativity and quirkiness.
Unsurprisingly, the Export Como collection designed for Italian brand Seletti looks unlike anything we’ve seen before. The wardrobe, cabinets, chests of drawers, and bedside table all display a blend of industrial and baroque styles. Referencing packing containers, Malerba recreated the look and feel of wooden shipping cases, adding both warning signs and labels. The Louis XIV-style legs contrast the upper section with their ornate design and rich brown tone.
Inside, the storage spaces boast a bright green color that gives the furniture a distinctive look yet also accentuates its creativity. All of the pieces from this collection are handcrafted in Italy from solid wood. Premium quality and eye-catching, the Export Como range stands out in any modern living space. Eclectic design as well as playful twists on traditional objects create products that inspire and become conversation starters.