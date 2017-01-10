Explora Patagonia Hotel – Your New Bucket List Addition

You’re waking up in a comfortable bed. You look over to the nearby window that stretches over the entire wall. A second of confusion followed by a simple, undiluted state of awe. Before you, green and brown rocky hills fall into the turquoise waters of the still, glass-like surface of the lake. Majestic mountains reach for the sky, their snow covered peaks looking more like a painting than the real thing. Yet this place exists, nestled in the wilderness of the breathtaking Torres del Paine National Park, in Patagonia, Chile.



This is the explora Patagonia Hotel, the first remote retreat opened by the company back in 1993. Built on the shores of Lake Pehoé, the modern structure stands out in the natural landscape yet also complements the snowy mountain tops with its bright white surface. It’s the only hotel located in what is often called "the heart of Patagonia", and unsurprisingly, it offers a travel experience like no other.The rooms have simple yet elegant furnishings with rustic accents. Comfortable and spacious, they help guests disconnect from the everyday life and immerse themselves into an oasis of relaxation. But this is not merely a quiet retreat. The hotel offers up to 50 different guided hikes to explore the stunning landscape. Here, nature is the star of the show, and it welcomes visitors with open arms and the promise of memories that will last a lifetime. Photo credits: explora.