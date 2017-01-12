Experimental Gastronomy - Art Meets Fine Cuisine

Launched in 2012 by Steinbeisser founders Jouw Wijnsma and Martin Kullik, "Experimental Gastronomy" aims to revolutionize the relationship between diners, dinnerware and food. Bringing together 25 international artists and world-renowned chefs, the initiative creates truly special culinary experiences. Whether held at the initiative’s base at the Lloyd Hotel & Cultural Embassy in Amsterdam, or anywhere around the world, these events are a feast for all the senses.

The cutlery and tableware celebrate experimentation and encourage users to rethink classic functionality. Works of art in their own right, the objects come to life alongside artistic culinary creations. An architectural slate plate becomes a surreal urban landscape when filled with pieces of vibrantly colored food. A sculptural installation with a hanging plate brings playfulness to the dining table.

Eclectic designs give a touch of whimsy as well as surreal charm to the collection. Organic spoons resemble curled citrus peel, while small plates recreate the colors and textures of oyster shells. A 2-in-1 spoon and scissors invite diners to interact with food differently. Reassembled broken ceramic plates provide the ideal canvas for deconstructed gourmet dishes.



Other designs include shovel plates, carved walnut spoons as well as industrial tools integrated into ubiquitous cutlery. All of them ultimately challenge diners to reconsider preconceptions and discover new ways to enjoy food via artful and thought-provoking objects. The entire collection is available now on Steinbeisser’s recently launched online store Jouw, with prices for the exclusive designs ranging from around $50 to $1900.

