Experimental Design at Maison NW, Paris

Wolberg's goals with Maison NW are to use design as a structural response to human needs, emotions, and senses. Knowing that multiple artists would be working in the space, she aimed to balance intimacy, autonomy, and sharing through the scale of each room and each module within a room. Her scooped wood stairwell is particularly striking, forming a soft set of descending cradles within a narrow corridor. A giant suspended net in the upper reaches of the space creates a communal hammock for weightless relaxation.