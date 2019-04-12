Each Generation Builds on the Last at This Rural Retreat in Western Pennsylvania
Dwell Magazine + Renovations

By Georgina Gustin
An architect adds a pair of rustic modern wings to her childhood home outside Pittsburgh, becoming the third generation to make its mark.

For any architect, designing a new home means grappling with the usual—and usually daunting—challenges: budget limitations, client expectations, delays, design dilemmas, misunderstandings. For Pittsburgh- and San Francisco–based architect Mary Barensfeld, a recent project meant the prospect of all those things, with a few additional factors layered in. 

